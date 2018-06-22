The triple digits are coming! So what does Stockton offer to beat the heat?

There are two free spray parks at Smith Park (2606 William Moss Way) and IIoilo Park (5920 Scott Creek Drive).

There are also three public pools for $2 per person:

Brooking Pool & Sousa Pool: Tuesday-Friday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Oak Park Pool: Tuesday-Friday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Pixie Woods: Thursday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, click here​​​​​​​

