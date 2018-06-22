The message on a Bay Area billboard was changed Thursday from a 1-800-GOT-JUNK sign to one opposing President Trump's immigration policy and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The activist group InDecline claimed responsibility for the vandalization, changing the text from "We make junk disappear" to "We make kids disappear - ICE." The group noted in an Instagram post that this isn't an immigration issue, "this is a humanitarian crisis."

A billboard along I-80 in Emeryville that was vandalized to make a statement about #immigration and parents being separated from their children at the U.S. border has been temporarily covered up. Here's a look at what it said before and after. https://t.co/EfUxsbiiza pic.twitter.com/n623ooVnXp — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 21, 2018

The billboard was covered up later the same day.

