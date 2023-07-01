Storm Watch: Cal OES prepositions crews ahead of weekend storm

Another atmospheric river storm is slated to hit Northern California bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and some snow Saturday and Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials and residents in Northern California are bracing for another atmospheric-river-fueled weekend storm just days after two damaging storms pummeled the state resulting in six deaths, several levee breaks and flooding.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected in the valley from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. New power outages are likely.

Heavy rain will also begin through the same time period, with the heaviest rain likely overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Sierra snow will pick up in the afternoon and continue through the overnight hours. Several inches of snow are expected.

The rainy, snowy and windy weather has prompted officials in Northern California to issue a wind advisory, flood watch and winter storm warning for some parts of the region.

Click HERE for a full forecast and list of watches, warnings and advisories.

All of this is a precursor to a more impactful system that will link up with the atmospheric river and bring significant rainfall across the region on Monday.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services has prepositioned crews ahead of this weekend's storm. Those crews will be placed in fire burn scar areas and in Sacramento County in an effort to respond to flooding.

Officials in Sacramento County say they are anticipating evacuation orders on the next few days.

They are asking those who live in the southern area of the county to prepare for flooding and to evacuate livestock now, before heavy rain begins on Monday.

Cal Expo is now being used for animal and livestock evacuations.

Damage and Traffic

Cal Fire and Caltrans crews have cleared much of the debris and accidents caused by this week's storms. Officials are warning motorists to avoid travel due to the severe weather conditions this weekend.

Chain Controls

Interstate 80

Chain controls are in place for all cars from Cisco Grove to the Donner Lake Interchange in both directions, according to Caltrans.

Highway 50

There are currently no chain controls on Highway 50, according to Caltrans.

Highway 88

Chain controls are in place for all cars from Kirkwood to Pickett's Junction in both directions, according to Caltrans.

Highway 4

Chain controls are in place for all cars from Cottage Springs to Ebbett's Pass in both directions, according to Caltrans. The Highway is closed in both directions from Ebbett's Pass to Monitor Pass in both directions.

in both directions, according to Caltrans. The Highway is closed in both directions from Ebbett's Pass to Monitor Pass in both directions. Sandbags Counties across Northern California are offering sandbags to residents. Locations are listed HERE. Power Outages SMUD outages can be found HERE. PG&E power outages can be found below.

Maps

Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

MORE ABC10 STORM RESOURCES:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages.

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the ABC10 Today newsletter