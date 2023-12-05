Weekend full of events to bring in more than $300k to Stockton's economy

Water polo, soccer, boxing and disc golf are expected to bring thousands of visitors from across the country to Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — An eventful weekend is poised to give Stockton's economy a big boost as at least four major events bring thousands of visitors to the Port City.

The events are expected to fill their venues at Swenson Golf Course, the University of the Pacific, the Stockton Arena and San Joaquin Delta College, but tourism officials say the city will come out as the real winner.

According to the city's visitors bureau, Visit Stockton, the disc golf tour alone will bring in more than $300,000 in revenue to the city.

"The disc golf pro tour usually brings in almost 300 hotel room nights. We have 200 competitors from all over the country — both men and women — over 200 professional players," said Wes Rhea, CEO of Visit Stockton. "It's about $3000,000 into our local economy with lodging, all the vendors, security, all other partner costs that go into that and of course all these folks going out and dining, supporting our community."

Some hotels across the city are already fully booked for the weekend.

Increased cash flow to local businesses and a surge in tax revenue aside, Rhea says the exposure the city will get will be unmatched.

"There's a huge social media presence, a lot of YouTube videos," said Rhea. "All of these players have their own social media so when you're looking at 200-plus professional disc golf players sharing on their social media about the disc golf pro tour in Stockton, it has a great reach so it gives us great visibility."

On Saturday, the city will be in the national spotlight as ESPN airs fights at the Stockton Arena. In one fight night matchup, Stockton's own Gabriel Flores Jr. will return home, taking on Derrick Murray.

"When I step in the ring, I win, we all win," said Flores. "It's amazing for the city. This is what the city needs. Like I said, me growing up, I never had anyone to look up to."

Here's what to know about this weekend's big events:

OTB Open Disc Golf Pro Tour

Dates

Friday-Sunday

Times

7:30 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Click here for a full schedule

Location

Swenson Golf Course at 6803 Alexandria Pl. Stockton, CA

Ticket Prices

$25-$35 for general admission

$50-$150 for VIP passes

NCAA Women's Water Polo Championship

Dates

Friday-Sunday

Times

Games begin at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

The championship game begins at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Location

The University of the Pacific's Chris Kjeldsen Pool at 3601 Pacific Ave. Stockton, CA

Ticket Prices

$20 for children ages 5-17

$30 for adults

Top Rank Boxing Matches

Date

Saturday

Times

Doors open at 3 p.m.

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Derrick Murray will begin at 3:15 p.m.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler will begin at 7 p.m.

Location

Stockton Arena at 248 Fremont St. Stockton, CA

Ticket Prices

$26 to $366

Stockton Cargo SC Match

Date

Saturday

Time

1 p.m.

Location

Delta College Soccer Field at 5151 Pacific Ave. Stockton, CA

Ticket Prices

$5 for general admission

$3.50 for standing-room-only

$2.50 for youth