Weekend forecast: Another weekend of below average temps before heat moves into Central Valley next week

While a few places may see 90, most valley locations will only be in the 80s this weekend before summer heat moves in next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first official weekend of summer is here!

It may be the last weekend with below average temperatures for a while before the first extended period of heat sets in and it really starts to feel like summer.

Yet another low pressure system swept cooler air in Northern California Thursday as has been the case for much of 2023. High pressure has had a difficult time gaining a foothold across the western United States, which could be due to a variety of factors including the developing El Nino and cool sea temperatures near California.

Temperatures will begin to rebound by Friday and a warming trend will continue through the weekend, but will still remain below average... for now.

The parade of low pressure systems over California is coming to an end and the pattern is about to shift into full-on Summer! 🌡️ High pressure ridge builds in by the end of June/start of July & brings us temps in the upper 90s and – likely – triple digits. #CAwx @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/EZbgxfHVO2 — Brenden Mincheff (@BrendenMincheff) June 22, 2023

The welcome presence of cooler than average temperatures looks to halt by the last few days of June. Early signs are pointing to the possibility of Sacramento breaking its streak of failing to reach 100 degrees by late next week.

A midweek temperature spike into the mid to upper 80s was quickly followed by another low pressure system dropping temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s in the Central Valley.

High temperatures in the Central Valley Friday will sit about 10 degrees below average and will be in the low 80s. The rest of the weekend will see a warm up into the low to mid 80s Saturday and a few degrees warmer Sunday.

Areas that don't receive the cooling effects of the Delta breeze will remain warmer and could push into the 90s by Sunday, such as Redding and Chico.

Gusts of 15-20 mph are likely in Sacramento in the evening hours as the Delta breeze kicks in and drops temperatures. Expect sunny skies all weekend in the valley.