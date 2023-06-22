x
Weekend forecast: Another weekend of below average temps before heat moves into Central Valley next week

While a few places may see 90, most valley locations will only be in the 80s this weekend before summer heat moves in next week
Credit: AP
FILE - This July 5, 1995 file photo shows Mount Lassen in Lassen Volcanic National Park in Northern California. Researchers say nearly 200,000 people live, work or pass through California's volcanic hazard zones on a daily basis, and there's a 16 percent probability of an eruption in the next 30 years. A study released Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 by the U.S. Geological Survey attempts to characterize the exposure of population, infrastructure, resources and the economy from an eruption in any of eight areas statewide that are designated as having moderate, high or very high threat. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first official weekend of summer is here! 

It may be the last weekend with below average temperatures for a while before the first extended period of heat sets in and it really starts to feel like summer.

Yet another low pressure system swept cooler air in Northern California Thursday as has been the case for much of 2023. High pressure has had a difficult time gaining a foothold across the western United States, which could be due to a variety of factors including the developing El Nino and cool sea temperatures near California.

Temperatures will begin to rebound by Friday and a warming trend will continue through the weekend, but will still remain below average... for now.

The welcome presence of cooler than average temperatures looks to halt by the last few days of June. Early signs are pointing to the possibility of Sacramento breaking its streak of failing to reach 100 degrees by late next week.

Credit: NOAA
The heat will begin to creep in next week and will likely stick around the week after that

A midweek temperature spike into the mid to upper 80s was quickly followed by another low pressure system dropping temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s in the Central Valley. 

High temperatures in the Central Valley Friday will sit about 10 degrees below average and will be in the low 80s. The rest of the weekend will see a warm up into the low to mid 80s Saturday and a few degrees warmer Sunday.

Areas that don't receive the cooling effects of the Delta breeze will remain warmer and could push into the 90s by Sunday, such as Redding and Chico. 

Gusts of 15-20 mph are likely in Sacramento in the evening hours as the Delta breeze kicks in and drops temperatures. Expect sunny skies all weekend in the valley.

WATCH ALSO: No 100 degree days in 2023 so far. Is a heat up on the way?

