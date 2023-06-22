Weekend forecast: Cooler than average high temperatures, thunderstorms likely in Sierra

Northern California has been lucky enough to limit the heat this year, but that is likely to change by next weekend as high pressure moves in

It may be the last weekend with below average temperatures for a while before the first extended period of heat sets in and it really starts to feel like summer.

Yet another low pressure system swept cooler air in Northern California Thursday as has been the case for much of 2023. High pressure has had a difficult time gaining a foothold across the western United States, which could be due to a variety of factors including the developing El Nino and cool sea temperatures near California.

However, temperatures will begin to rebound by Friday and a warming trend will continue through the weekend, but will still remain below average... for now.

The parade of low pressure systems over California is coming to an end and the pattern is about to shift into full-on Summer! 🌡️ High pressure ridge builds in by the end of June/start of July & brings us temps in the upper 90s and – likely – triple digits. #CAwx @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/EZbgxfHVO2 — Brenden Mincheff (@BrendenMincheff) June 22, 2023

The welcome presence of cooler than average temperatures looks to halt by the last few days of June. Early signs are pointing to the possibility of Sacramento breaking its streak of failing to reach 100 degrees by late next week.

Thunderstorm chances will rise this weekend as the low pressure returns limited instability to the region. Thunderstorm development will be greatest in the afternoon hours. Places where the storms pop up will experience brief downpours, small hail, lightning, and gusty winds. When thunder roars, head indoors.

High temperatures Friday in the Sierra will range about 10-15 degrees below average. By Saturday and Sunday they will raise slightly, and temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s.

The presence of high pressure next weekend means high temperatures will be much warmer next weekend, likely in the 70s and lower 80s.