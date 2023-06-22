Weekend forecast: Stubborn fog, below average temperatures along coast

Coastal California will experience partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend, along with periods of gusty winds and cool temperatures

It may be the last weekend with below average temperatures for a while before the first extended period of heat sets in and it really starts to feel like summer.

Yet another low pressure system swept cooler air in Northern California Thursday as has been the case for much of 2023. High pressure has had a difficult time gaining a foothold across the western United States, which could be due to a variety of factors including the developing El Nino and cool sea temperatures near California.

However, temperatures will begin to rebound by Friday and a warming trend will continue through the weekend, but will still remain below average... for now.

The parade of low pressure systems over California is coming to an end and the pattern is about to shift into full-on Summer! 🌡️ High pressure ridge builds in by the end of June/start of July & brings us temps in the upper 90s and – likely – triple digits. #CAwx @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/EZbgxfHVO2 — Brenden Mincheff (@BrendenMincheff) June 22, 2023

The welcome presence of cooler than average temperatures looks to halt by the last few days of June. Early signs are pointing to the possibility of Sacramento breaking its streak of failing to reach 100 degrees by late next week.

The persistent fog typically engulfing the coast this time of year lightened up a bit midweek under a short lived high pressure regime.

Current satellite imagery (as of Thursday afternoon) shows the stratus cloud deck occupying the skies of coastal California. Similar conditions are likely this weekend, so bring a jacket if you're headed to the beach.

Expect partly cloudy skies this weekend (in places where the fog burns off) and periods of gusty winds to go along with the below average temps.

It will be a relatively cool weekend along the coast and in the Bay Area thanks to the system passing through. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 60s along the coast and in San Francisco with lows hovering in the lower 50s.

Further inland, in areas like San Jose, temperatures will rise only into the lower 70s but some areas could be in the 90s by next weekend.