Northern California has been lucky enough to limit the heat this year but that is likely to change by next weekend as high pressure moves in

It may be the last weekend with below average temperatures for a while before the first extended period of heat sets in and it starts to feel like summer.

Yet another low pressure system swept cooler air in Northern California Thursday as has been the case for much of 2023. High pressure has had a difficult time gaining a foothold across the western United States, which could be due to a variety of factors including the developing El Nino and cool sea temperatures near California.

Temperatures will begin to rebound by Friday and a warming trend will continue through the weekend, but will still remain below average... for now.

The parade of low pressure systems over California is coming to an end and the pattern is about to shift into full-on Summer! 🌡️ High pressure ridge builds in by the end of June/start of July & brings us temps in the upper 90s and – likely – triple digits. #CAwx @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/EZbgxfHVO2 — Brenden Mincheff (@BrendenMincheff) June 22, 2023

The welcome presence of cooler than average temperatures looks to stop by the last few days of June. Early signs are pointing to the possibility of Sacramento breaking its streak of failing to reach 100 degrees by late next week.

Whether you plan to hit the road or stay in the area, check out the localized forecasts below.

Central Valley

A midweek temperature spike into the mid to upper 80s was quickly followed by another low pressure system dropping temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s in the Central Valley.

High temperatures in the Central Valley will sit about 10 degrees below average and will be in the low 80s Friday. The rest of the weekend will see a warm-up into the low to mid 80s Saturday and a few degrees warmer Sunday.

Areas that don't receive the cooling effects of the Delta breeze will remain warmer and could push into the 90s by Sunday, such as Redding and Chico.

Gusts of 15-20 mph are likely in Sacramento in the evening hours as the Delta breeze kicks in and drops temperatures. Expect sunny skies all weekend in the valley.

Tahoe/Sierra

Thunderstorm chances will rise this weekend as the low pressure returns limited instability to the region. Thunderstorm development will be greatest in the afternoon hours. Places where the storms pop up will experience brief downpours, small hail, lightning and gusty winds. When thunder roars, head indoors.

High temperatures Friday in the Sierra will range about 10-15 degrees below average. By Saturday and Sunday they will raise slightly, and temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s.

The presence of high pressure next weekend means high temperatures will be much warmer next weekend, likely in the 70s and lower 80s.

Bay Area

The persistent fog that typically engulfs the coast this time of year lightened up a bit midweek under a short lived high pressure regime.

Current satellite imagery (as of Thursday afternoon) shows the stratus cloud deck occupying the skies of coastal California. Similar conditions are likely this weekend, so bring a jacket if headed to the beach.

Expect partly cloudy skies this weekend (in places where the fog burns off) and periods of gusty winds to go along with the below average temps.

It will be a relatively cool weekend along the coast and in the Bay Area thanks to the system passing through. Expect temperatures in the low to mid 60s along the coast and in San Francisco with lows hovering in the lower 50s.

Further inland, in areas like San Jose, temperatures will rise only into the lower 70s but some areas could be in the 90s by next weekend.