Weekend snowstorm welcomed at Alpine Meadows ski resort

The self-billed “Spring Skiing Capital” plans to remain open through May 31st after a challenging season due to COVID-19 and low snow totals

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A late spring snowstorm on Sunday dumped several inches of snow at Alpine Meadows ski resort, the self-billed “Spring Skiing Capital.”

After a season of challenges from low snow totals to COVID-19 keeping some visitors away, the late April snow shower was a welcome sight.

“I like to ski! That’s about it,” said skier Kyla Wintter. “I back country ski, so it’s great to have a little more snow if I decide to go up later in the season.”

Alpine Meadows public relations specialist Alex Spychalsky said it’s not unusual to see snow falling at the resort in the late spring, but this has been a dry year.

“We’ve only gotten about 300 inches of snowfall so far this year, which sounds like a lot but it’s actually about 75% of what we would get in an average year,” Spychalsky said.

The 2020–2021 season welcomed fewer visitors than usual due to COVID-19. Some indoor facilities were closed during spikes in the pandemic, but the resort itself remained open all winter.

According to a local forecaster, the mountain was expected to see between two to five inches of snow at the base and as many as 10 inches closer to the top. With some accumulation, skiing was expected to continue at least a few more weeks.

“We try to go as far as we can, well, into May every season. Sometimes, we make it all the way into Fourth of July,” Spychalsky said.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: