West Nile virus found in Roseville

This is the first mosquito sample and dead bird to test positive for the virus in Placer County this year. They were found near Westpark in Roseville.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — West Nile virus has been found in Roseville, the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District said Wednesday.

This is the first mosquito sample and dead bird to test positive for the virus in Placer County this year. They were found near Westpark in Roseville.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease transmitted through a bite from a female mosquito. According to the CDC, there are no vaccines to prevent West Nile virus or medications to treat it in people.

“Annually, at this time of year, we detect West Nile virus circulating in the mosquito population in the county,” Joel Buettner, Placer Mosquito District Manager said in a statement. “We encourage residents to wear an EPA-registered repellent to protect themselves from mosquito bites while we enhance our surveillance efforts and schedule treatments to help lower the risk of disease transmission to people.”

The district traps and tests mosquitos weekly in Placer County during the summer. Those test results help assess the risk of the virus transmitting to people and inform the type of vector control treatments used.

If anyone thinks they have a mosquito problem, they can submit a problem report to the district HERE.

What repellent should you use?

There are five active, EPA-approved ingredients known to be effective mosquito repellents, according to the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District.

DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide)

Picaridin (KBR 3023)

Oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-menthane 3,8-diol (PMD)]

IR 3535

Permethrin

Find more information HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: Mormon crickets take over homes, roads in Nevada city