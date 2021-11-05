x
West Sacramento classic car community surprises 12-year-old boy with autism with a car parade

Grant Loftin will soon turn 13 and he already has a big birthday party planned all thanks to the classic car community

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 12-year-old Grant Loftin can't drive yet but knows everything about classic cars, and soon he'll get to ride in one as part of a major birthday surprise.

It all started with a simple ask in a West Sacramento Facebook group. Knowing Grant's birthday is right around the corner, his mom Natalie decided to post on Facebook asking if anyone had a classic car they could use and go for a spin.

"You know what? I know that I've seen all these beautiful classic cars in the community maybe someone wouldn't mind giving him a ride," Grant's mom said.

But a spin wasn't on Grant's mind at first.

"I was originally wanting a model t but they are very expensive and old."

Credit: Natalie Loftin
Grant Loftin's birthday party is November 11 at 4 p.m. at Whitey's Jolly Kone in West Sacramento.

Enter Bill Steffey who commented on that post that he would take Grant and his family for a ride free of charge.

"I have the car, I have the music that he asked for and it was very easy to say yes," said Steffey.

He, like Natalie, has a child that needs assistance. Steffey said his some Michael is disabled and autistic.

"So I understand," he said. "If I can make this young man happy, that's why I'm here."

Steffey said Grant and his family will be able to ride in his '55 Chevy.

"He's a cute little guy and he seems like he's pretty knowledgable about cars," said Steffey.

The entire community is coming together to make Grant's birthday surprise one he will never forget. 

