Police searching for missing man with dementia in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing man in his 60s who was last seen Sunday in West Sacramento.
Conway Haley is described by West Sacramento Police as a 62-year-old man around 6 feet tall with a slim build, last seen wearing a black jacket with purple shirt and black jeans.
Haley also suffers from dementia, according to police.
Anyone with information to help locate Haley can call the West Sacramento Police Department.
