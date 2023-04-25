x
Police searching for missing man with dementia in West Sacramento

62-year-old Conway Haley was last seen Sunday wearing a black jacket with purple shirt and black jeans

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing man in his 60s who was last seen Sunday in West Sacramento.

Conway Haley is described by West Sacramento Police as a 62-year-old man around 6 feet tall with a slim build, last seen wearing a black jacket with purple shirt and black jeans.

Haley also suffers from dementia, according to police. 

Anyone with information to help locate Haley can call the West Sacramento Police Department.

Credit: West Sacramento Police Department
Conway Haley, last seen in West Sacramento

