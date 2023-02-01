West Sacramento senior living facility goes 3 days without power

Mary Waters lives at Margaret McDowell and desperately needs life-sustaining power restored.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE: Mayor Martha Guerrero told ABC10 that power was restored at the facility around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Hundreds of West Sacramento PG&E customers are still in the dark Monday, including residents of the Margaret McDowell Manor senior living community.

Mary Waters is 76-years-old, has lung failure, and was recently told she's terminally ill. Despite her heath and her power being off for three days, she's optimistic.

"I feel God has me and I'm grateful for that. [I'm] also very thankful for the comfort items that people have donated," said Waters.

But her daughter is concerned.

"We have three full tanks of oxygen to keep her breathing, but we need power soon for her in-line respirator to work. I'm fearful of running low or out of oxygen, and it could happen," she said.



Both the local power authority and Manor staff are working to restore power and find work-arounds in the meantime.

Mayor Martha Guerrero was on hand Sunday for a walk-through and wants to not only make sure the residents get help, but that a similar situation can be prevented in the future.

"I would like to make sure that this doesn't happen again. I would like to make sure that there is a backup generator and in places that rely on electricity to have the support they need when it's out. I'm really disappointed to see this happen to fragile individuals in our community," said Guerrero.

Until then, a steady flow of law enforcement, volunteers and members of the community are helping to lift them out of the struggle this time.

