West Sacramento woman who rerouted mail, stole identities gets 4 years in prison

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former West Sacramento woman Kimberly Acevedo was sentenced to 4 years and 7 months in prison for stealing mail and using the victims' identities to steal more mail.
According to U.S. Attorney's officials, the 53-year-old obtained dozens of stolen bank cards and applied for new credit cards with the stolen identities.
With the help of accomplice Philip Rich, they submitted change-of-address requests to USPS to have the victims' mail rerouted to a shared home address where more fraudulent activity took place.
Federal agents ran a search warrant on their shared home and seized fake licenses and other financial information with Acevedo and Rich's photographs and authentication features.
Both convicted criminals caused more than $110,000 in damages, which they are ordered to pay back in restitution.