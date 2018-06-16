Police are on the lookout for a man reported missing from a facility in West Sacramento on Friday.

Authorities say 62-year-old David Allan Krieger walked away from a facility in the 1800 block of Terminal Street around 11:30 a.m. According to police, Krieger is mentally challenged and diabetes.

Krieger is described as being 5' 9" tall, and weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered at-risk because of his mental and medical issues. He does not have a license, and may be heading toward Watt Avenue, either or on foot or by public transportation.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact police at 916-372-3375.

