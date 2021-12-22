x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
West Sacramento

Caltrans says electrical fire in control room damaged Tower Bridge

The iconic bridge linking West Sacramento with Yolo County was damaged by an electrical fire but isn't affecting traffic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Operations at Tower Bridge in West Sacramento took a hit on Friday, Dec. 17 because of an electrical fire in the control room, according to Caltrans officials.

The primary motor used for raising the bridge connecting the city to Yolo County is out of service, with no estimated time of repair or replacement.

A multi-million dollar project to repair cables and wires necessary to operate the bridge was completed in 2019. The traveling cable system was replaced, along with 96 counterweight wire ropes.

Damage to the primary motor is not affecting traffic conditions on the road. In case of an emergency, a backup motor can be used to raise and close the bridge.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

WATCH NOW: Caltrans wants tolls for I-5 highway by 2028

In Other News

Teen killed in Midtown Sacramento shooting present at earlier shooting while attending funeral