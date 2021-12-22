Caltrans says electrical fire in control room damaged Tower Bridge

The iconic bridge linking West Sacramento with Yolo County was damaged by an electrical fire but isn't affecting traffic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Operations at Tower Bridge in West Sacramento took a hit on Friday, Dec. 17 because of an electrical fire in the control room, according to Caltrans officials.

The primary motor used for raising the bridge connecting the city to Yolo County is out of service, with no estimated time of repair or replacement.

A multi-million dollar project to repair cables and wires necessary to operate the bridge was completed in 2019. The traveling cable system was replaced, along with 96 counterweight wire ropes.

Damage to the primary motor is not affecting traffic conditions on the road. In case of an emergency, a backup motor can be used to raise and close the bridge.