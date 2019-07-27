WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The cause of Thursday’s brush fire in West Sacramento is officially “undetermined” and not linked to goats.

The City of West Sacramento contracts with the owners of a herd of grazing goats. These goats eat the brush in city fields, which cuts down on vegetation that could catch fire.

The goats were surrounded by temporary, electric fencing in the field when it caught fire. City of West Sacramento spokesperson Paul Hosley told ABC10 that while the fire department is declaring the fire’s cause “undetermined,” they do know it started in the center of the field, away from any electric fencing.

Also, Hosley said, the goats’ grazing actually helped keep the fire from spreading. The goats had grazed in the northern part of the field, and that area didn’t burn.

In fact, because the goats had grazed there, the area was clear enough to allow fire officials to drive vehicles over it without worrying about burning brush underneath them while they tried to reach the burning part of the field.

No goats were injured in the fire, their caretaker said Thursday.

