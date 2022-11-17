Club Pheasant property purchased by West Sacramento to preserve landmark restaurant

The $3.4 million allocated to purchase the property will come out of the Community Investment Fund, according to city manager Aaron Laurel.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento City Council allocated $3.4 million to purchase the iconic Club Pheasant restaurant Wednesday.

The plan for the historic building at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento is currently being discussed, but Mayor Martha Guerrero says it may be preserved.

“It's such an icon in our city,” said Guerrero. “It means a lot to us that we have an opportunity that the Palamidessi family was looking to find a way to exit, but find a way to also preserve their legacy here in the community.”

The $3.4 million will come out of the Community Investment Fund, which is essentially the city's fund for economic development activities, according to city manager Aaron Laurel.

“(The fund) is often used for infrastructure and other economic development purposes, all throughout the city,” said Laurel. “In this case, it was an investment in a property that we see as a great economic opportunity for the whole community.”

While $3.4 million may sound like a lot, Laurel says the cost included the building’s acquisition costs, brokerage fees, closing costs and some of the redevelopment costs for the property going forward.

“I think it's less about the amount of money and so much more about the qualitative value that people have in both the legacy of the property itself as the oldest restaurant in possibly the region, but definitely in the city,” said Laurel. “It's a central landmark in the city.”

In a statement, the Palamidessi family described the decision as tough to make and said that customers were in mind every step of the way.

“Life is short, and although being able to serve you and your families has been one of life’s biggest blessings, it’s time to retire and give time to our own families as well,” said the Palamidessi family.

Club Pheasant has been around for four generations of customers and has been a go-to for family gatherings, holidays, events, business get-togethers and memorable dishes such as the garlic steak sandwich, ravioli or even fried ravioli.

Mama Luisa ruled the menu back in the day, as far back as 1935. The building was established in 1912, according to Guerrero.

The place has been so popular for so long because the Palamidessi family, who has owned Club Pheasant for over eight decades, made guests feel at home.

The Palamidessi family says that the restaurant will remain open throughout the end of the year and that they will release information soon on their final hours.

