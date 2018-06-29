A West Sacramento man charged with child sex abuse was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison.

A Yolo County Judge sentenced 36-year-old Ted Tyler to 72 years in state prison after he was convicted of multiple counts of child molestation of a victim under the age of 14.

Tyler was found guilty back in January 2018. The jury deliberated for six days before returning with the guilty verdict on all counts.

Tyler was arrested in February 2017, when the victim’s mother contacted police with her concerns. Back then, police said the victim was hesitant to talk, but eventually told them Tyler had abused her on several occasions.

Tyler had a previous conviction for assault with intent to rape.

