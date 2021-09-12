Omicron variant outbreak detected at a West Sacramento high school, school says

A spokesperson for Yolo County, John Fout, told ABC10 that five students have tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five students at River City High School in West Sacramento have tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, according to a spokesperson from Yolo County.

John Fout, a spokesperson for Yolo County, told ABC10 that two of the five cases are confirmed and the other two are presumed from genotype screening.

"There are contact tracers in the process of contacting those associated with those four confirmed cases," Giorgos Kazanis, a spokesperson for the school district told ABC10.

According to an email from the school district, Yolo County Health Department is calling this an outbreak since there were more than three cases in one classroom. The health department is not recommending the district close the school right now.

Dr. Aimee Sisson, the county health officer, is recommending all students and staff get tested for COVID-19.

"The County Health Officer strongly recommends that all students and staff get tested as soon as possible. It is important that students and staff know their status before going home or traveling during Winter Break," the district said in an email to staff and parents.

COVID-19 testing is available for River City High School students and staff daily outside Raider Cafe or inside the F Commons.

