WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg made a campaign stop in West Sacramento Sunday afternoon at Drake's Brewing Co.

His stop in California 's Capitol city comes one day before a crucial third-quarter fundraising deadline on September 30.

"California's importance is not just as a place for fundraising. This year, California is an early [primary election] state," Buttigieg said. "The voters of California are absolutely vital, so it's why we've been here often. It's why we'll continue to be here and we're thrilled to see that California seems to be extremely supportive."

The openly gay Navy veteran and Mayor of South Bend, Indiana is hoping to beat out a number of democratic contenders like former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren for a seat in the White House come 2020.

"What kind of country do we want to be? And the answer to that question points us to, what kind of president do we want to have?" he said.

Buttigieg's visit comes just days after an impeachment inquiry was launched against President Trump.

"I think that Congress is doing its constitutional job to hold accountable this President who has confessed on national television to high crime. So, of course, there's going to be accountability for that and we shouldn't be afraid of the politics because if you get the moral dimension of things right, the politics ought to catch up," he said.

"We definitely need change. I feel like the nation is so divided and I feel like one of Mayor Pete's things on his agenda is to really bring the nation together and bring awareness to problems that affect the majority of people," said Sacramento resident, Jacqueline Salvi.

Hundreds of people from all over Northern California came to hear what he had to say and show their early support.

"I love his energy, his authenticity, he's really smart, and I feel like he just brings a fresh perspective and he represents a younger demographic. I feel like that's important for us to have their voice," said resident Mark Fink.

Buttigieg is heading to the Bay Area next, with one final message for voters.

"Our basic message to Americans is that we have a chance to be bold enough to meet these issues that we have in front of us and unify the American people," he said. "Being bold doesn't have to be my way or the highway. Being unifying doesn't have to be softening up our values. We could do all of that at once."

