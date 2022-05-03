Yolo County Library uses grant funding to expand free monthly book service to local families

Yolo County Library partners provided a $5,000 grant to bring the free book service to families in the area.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The Yolo County Library Foundation (YCLF) has provided grant funding to expand a program that sends free, monthly books to children into Yolo County.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, created by the famous country music singer in 1995, provides about 2,000 books each month to families worldwide. And now it's coming to the Sacramento region.

The Yolo County Library has partnered with YCLF to provide a $5,000 grant to this program and bring the free book service to families in the area. Parents and guardians in Yolo County with children 5 years old and under are eligible to sign up. Here are the four different ways to enroll:

Visit https://yolocountylibrary.org/imagination_library, print and return the completed registration form to any Yolo County Library branch.

Complete the online form at https://yolocountylibrary.org/imagination_library.

Complete the online form at https://www.yourlocalunitedway.org/post/dolly-partonsimagination-library

Email United Way Capital Region: ImaginationLibrary@UWCCR.org

“By having books in the home and encouraging adults to read to their kids, we’re hoping that when they enter kindergarten, they will be ready to read,” Mark Fink, Yolo County Librarian, said in a press release. “Essentially when children enter school ready for kindergarten it’s a good indicator they’ll be reading at grade level by the third grade, and that’s when you make the shift from learning to read to reading to learn, so I’m glad we’re able to expand eligibility for the program for children throughout the County.”

For more information on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, program eligibility requirements or to make a donation, visit the Yolo County Library’s website or contact the YCLF.

