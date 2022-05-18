Downtown Sacramento smelled of smoke Wednesday morning after vegetation fire in West Sacramento

The air quality near Southside Park was unhealthy around 6:45 a.m., according to Purple Air.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire broke out Wednesday morning near Sacramento.

The fire was located along South River Road, just east of Village Parkway. The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m. Fire crews took some time to monitor hot spots. The fire was not near any structures.

No acreage was given to ABC10 because the relatively small size of the fire.

Click HERE to check the air quality where you live.

Click HERE to check the air quality throughout California.

The California Air Resources Board says during wildfires and smoky conditions, the best health prevention is to stay indoors with the windows and doors closed. The board also suggests:

If you have an AC unit, run it on recirculate while also consistently updating the air filter

Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution

Avoid exercising outdoors

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.