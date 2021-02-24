Man with prior DUI conviction arrested for crash that killed West Sacramento parents

Gabriel Poletti, 27, faces two counts of murder and two counts of driving under the influence causing injury.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento police have arrested a man who was previously convicted of driving under the influence for the crash that recently killed two parents.

According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, 27-year-old Gabriel Poletti, of Elk Grove, was the only adult who survived the deadly crash on Monday, Feb. 15. Officers say he was arrested while at a family member's home Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Poletti has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of driving under the influence causing injury.

The crash occurred just after 11:30 p.m. near Jefferson Boulevard and Locks Drive. Rasul Afzili, 37, and his wife, Anila Afzili, 29, were killed. Their two children were also car at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. The family was driving home after celebrating their father's birthday.

Poletti was also taken to a hospital at the time of the crash with serious injuries.

West Sacramento Police believe Poletti was driving under the influence when the crash occurred. Officers say he has a prior conviction for driving under the influence in 2016.

He has been booked into the Yolo County Jail.

West Sacramento Police say the investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at (916) 372-3375.

