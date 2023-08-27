DUI driver crashes into power pole knocking out electricity to 360+, West Sacramento Police say

Electricity is expected to be restored by 6 p.m. Sunday.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — At least 365 PG&E customers were without electricity Sunday morning after a DUI driver took out a power pole in West Sacramento, police said.

Officers arrested the driver who allegedly crashed into the pole. According to PG&E, the outage was first reported around 1:46 a.m. Sunday. Power was expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

The outage impacted the areas around Michigan Boulevard to the railroad tracks and Harbor Boulevard to Jefferson Boulevard, according to police.

