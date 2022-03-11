Dutch Bros location opening in West Sacramento this winter | Need to Know

The location is set to open in mid-December so long as there are no delays in construction, a Dutch Bros General Manager says.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dutch Bros is set to open in West Sacramento this winter following months of planning and construction for the coffee chain's long-awaited arrival.

The new location can be found at Ikea Court just off of Reed Avenue, and is anticipated to open in mid-December, according to Dutch Bros General Manager Wayne Jensen, who happens to be from the area.

"I have lived in the Sacramento area since 2003 and West Sacramento is such a special place," said Jensen. "We couldn’t be happier to be getting involved in planting roots in this community with Dutch Bros Coffee."

Jensen manages the area's popular Northern California franchise which covers Woodland, Dixon, Davis and now West Sacramento.

Some features to expect at the upcoming location will include a single-lane drive-thru, as well as a second "pull-out lane" made specifically for cars to escape the drive-thru without having to wait when workers bring drinks out to customers before reaching the window.

"As a company, we are trying to be as consistent with design and features at all locations across the country so our customers can receive an experience at the same level wherever they go," said Jensen. "We know that our location will be such a great accessible location for our customers to be able to get their drinks and be on their way in an extremely timely fashion."

Once opened the West Sacramento Dutch Bros will operate seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to Jensen.

Dutch Bros will be officially announcing an exact date for its new location's grand opening when it is closer to completion.

