WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif — Family and friends gathered Monday evening, raising candle lights to the night sky for a 16-year-old girl who was killed over the weekend in an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

Her family identified her as Samantha Farris, and in Sammy’s World, she was loved.

"She's my sister. I love her," said an emotional Nathan Corey as he described the slain teenager. "She was good at track. Track was her thing. She was a beast, I'll say that."

Loved ones at the vigil were at a loss, trying to understand why the teen was in West Sacramento — so far from home on a Saturday night.

The 16-year-old girl was shot and killed Jan. 4, near the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail just east of River City High School following a marijuana deal gone wrong, West Sacramento Police officials said.

Her family says that doesn't make sense.

"That wasn't Samantha," said Mark Bentley, who told ABC10 he was the teen’s grandfather. "She was not into the drug scene. She was a good, clean person."

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested Jan. 5 and charged on Monday with conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery and homicide. One 16-year-old girl from Sacramento was also arrested on Sunday and faces charges of being an accessory to a crime.

The three teens arrested are just old enough to be tried as adults, and that is what the family is demanding.

"I hope that that DA is brave enough to — whoever fired that shot, whoever pulled that trigger — to prosecute them, no matter what their age is, as an adult," Bentley said.

