x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
West Sacramento

Fire overnight at commercial building in West Sacramento

Crews with the West Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 12:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the roof of a commercial building.

More Videos

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire broke out overnight at a commercial building in West Sacramento.

Crews with the West Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 12:30 a.m. Friday at 3350 Jefferson Boulevard. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the roof. 

Fire crews from Sacramento, Davis and Woodland also responded to the fire. Crews were able to contain the fire overnight. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10 

4 people killed in Granite Bay car crash identified

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out