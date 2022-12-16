Fire overnight at commercial building in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire broke out overnight at a commercial building in West Sacramento.
Crews with the West Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 12:30 a.m. Friday at 3350 Jefferson Boulevard. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the roof.
Fire crews from Sacramento, Davis and Woodland also responded to the fire. Crews were able to contain the fire overnight. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Watch more on ABC10
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9