West Sacramento, Calif. — West Sacramento Police say a brush fire started Sunday afternoon in West Sacramento near Jefferson and Sacramento avenues.

Police say a fence and brush nearby are on fire as firefighters work to keep this fire from spreading.

The smoke cloud can be seen from many areas in downtown Sacramento.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for many parts of Northern California until Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story, check back often to ABC10 for more information.

© 2018 KXTV