Sacramento region’s first-ever railbikes finally open to the public

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A long-awaited attraction has finally opened in West Sacramento. The Sacramento RiverTrain’s railbikes are now taking on some of its first riders.

ABC10 first reported that the railbikes were coming to the area back in May. Reservations were available one month to the day on June 5.

“There’s nothing like it within 150 miles at least,” said Rob Petersen, the Sacramento RiverTrain’s general manager.

The bikes share the rail tracks of the Sacramento RiverTrain.

“The tandem bikes run on four train track rails,” Petersen said. “Both persons can pedal or, if you choose not to, you don't have to pedal at all, it's got an electric-assisted motor.”

ABC10 first showed you similar railbikes up north in Fort Bragg last year, operated by the world-famous Skunk Train. The railbikes, brought to West Sacramento by sister company the Sacramento RiverTrain, will give a unique local experience.

“You get to share the railway where the train travels and the tracks actually drive through the countryside where there are no roads and you get this first glance of countryside that you wouldn't get to drive by,” Petersen said.

Though the railbikes are now ready for riders, The Sacramento RiverTrain says that safety measures are being taken in light of the pandemic.

“We have a crew that sanitizes before and after each tour on the bikes,” Petersen said. “We expect you to ride with somebody that's a close family member or friend that you arrived with and then the distance between the bikes is well over six feet, it's more like 20 or thirty feet.”

The railbikes will be open every Friday through Sunday at the new Sacramento RiverTrain station at 18095 County Road 117. Rides start at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon costing $49.95 per bike ride.

