'Fourth on the Field' returning to Sutter Health Park this Independence Day

The Sacramento River Cats will be hosting its 10th annual celebration featuring a massive firework display.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An annual Independence Day celebration is returning for its 10th year at the home of the Sacramento River Cats.

The annual 'Fourth on the Field' firework show and family-fun experience will happen at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento on July 4 from 6-10 p.m.

The event will feature live music, food and activities throughout the night while families are invited to bring chairs and picnic blankets to sit out on the field and enjoy the festivities.

Food offerings will consist of 23 food trucks around the stadium, including Cousins Maine Lobster, Drewski's, The Lumpia Truck and more.

At 9:30 p.m., the main event will commence with a firework show set to light up the West Sacramento skyline with Independence Day colors.

Ticket sales include the options of general admission for around $20 (after taxes and fees), and 21+ club level tickets start at $22.

Tickets can be purchased through Sutter Health Park's website and gates for the event will open at 6 p.m.

Map

For live traffic updates around Sutter Health Park, view the Waze map below.

Watch more from ABC10: 4th of July: How do Black people view the holiday?