Free summer concert series coming to West Sacramento

A series of local and regional bands will perform at Drake's: The Barn on the last Thursday of each month through August.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of West Sacramento is is kicking off the summer with its Rhythm on the River summer concert series beginning June 30 at Drakes: The Barn.

A series of local and regional bands will perform at the outdoor restaurant venue from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month through August.

In addition to live performances, the event will also feature several local food trucks and family-friendly activities.

This Thursday’s concert series theme is “Rock Night,” featuring performances from local rock bands Red Voodoo and Bad Mother Nature.

The Rhythm on the River concert series is an admission-free event and all ages are welcome.

Event organizers along with the city of West Sacramento encourage those planning to attend the event to use local ride sharing including West Sac Via, since street parking is limited.

More information on the event such as upcoming performances, dates and ride-share options can be found through the city’s website.

We can't wait to make more #WestSunFun at ROCK NIGHT on Thursday, June 30th from 5:30pm to 9pm. Learn more at: WestSacRhythmontheRiver.org Posted by City of West Sacramento Parks & Recreation on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento restaurants allowed to keep outdoor dining set ups