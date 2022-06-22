x
West Sacramento

Free summer concert series coming to West Sacramento

A series of local and regional bands will perform at Drake's: The Barn on the last Thursday of each month through August.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of West Sacramento is is kicking off the summer with its Rhythm on the River summer concert series beginning June 30 at Drakes: The Barn.

A series of local and regional bands will perform at the outdoor restaurant venue from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month through August.

In addition to live performances, the event will also feature several local food trucks and family-friendly activities. 

This Thursday’s concert series theme is “Rock Night,” featuring performances from local rock bands Red Voodoo and Bad Mother Nature

The Rhythm on the River concert series is an admission-free event and all ages are welcome. 

Event organizers along with the city of West Sacramento encourage those planning to attend the event to use local ride sharing including West Sac Via, since street parking is limited.

More information on the event such as upcoming performances, dates and ride-share options can be found through the city’s website

We can't wait to make more #WestSunFun at ROCK NIGHT on Thursday, June 30th from 5:30pm to 9pm. Learn more at: WestSacRhythmontheRiver.org

Posted by City of West Sacramento Parks & Recreation on Thursday, June 16, 2022

    

