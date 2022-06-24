Future uncertain for West Sacramento's iconic Club Pheasant after being sold

After 87 years, the land housing an iconic family-owned restaurant in West Sacramento, Club Pheasant, has been sold.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For 87 years, one kitchen on Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento has served up mouth-watering old-style Italian home cooking to the tables of multiple generations of loyal customers.

While the past for West Sacramento's iconic Club Pheasant restaurant is clear, with humble roots starting in the middle of agricultural land, the future of the beloved business is now uncertain after the owners decided to sell the land.

For four generations of customers, the restaurant has been a go-to for family gatherings, holidays, events, business get-togethers and memorable dishes such as the garlic steak sandwich, ravioli, or fried ravioli.

Mama Luisa ruled the menu back in the day, as far back as 1935.

What's made the place so popular for so long is that the Palamidessi family, who has owned Club Pheasant for over eight decades, makes guests feel at home.

One of the great things about Club Pheasant is that it never changed since it opened.

Until the early 2000s, when the west side of the Sacramento River exploded with growth, the restaurant was the only thing in West Sacramento, about the only reason people crossed the bridge to come to West Sacramento changing everything around it.

In spite of business still being very good and fourth-generation customers still coming through the door, the Palamidessi family has sold Club Pheasant and sometime next year, the building will come down. It's being bought for the land.

The new owners will likely pave paradise and put up a parking lot, demolishing the West Sacramento staple.

In a statement, the Palamidessi family described the decision as tough to make and said that customers were in mind every step of the way.

"The last few years have been tough for many people and businesses. Through it all, Club Pheasant has been supported day after day by an outpouring of community love, support and understanding," the statement said in part. "Life is short, and although being able to serve you and your families has been one of life's biggest blessings, it's time to retire and give time to our own families as well."

The Palamidessi family says that the restaurant will remain open throughout the end of the year and that they will release information soon on their final hours.

