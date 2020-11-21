Martha Guerrero defeats incumbent Christopher Cabaldon in West Sacramento mayoral race

At the final tally, Guerrero defeated incumbent Cabaldon by just 137 votes with all precincts reporting.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Christopher Cabaldon has conceded the West Sacramento mayoral race his challenger, councilwoman Martha Guerrero.

At the final tally, Guerrero defeated incumbent Cabaldon by just 137 votes with all precincts reporting.

In a Tweet sent just after 6:30 p.m., Cabaldon said, “After Yolo County released the latest vote count two hours ago, I called the Councilmember Guerrero to congratulate her for winning the election.”

