x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

West Sacramento

Martha Guerrero defeats incumbent Christopher Cabaldon in West Sacramento mayoral race

At the final tally, Guerrero defeated incumbent Cabaldon by just 137 votes with all precincts reporting.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Christopher Cabaldon has conceded the West Sacramento mayoral race his challenger, councilwoman Martha Guerrero.

At the final tally, Guerrero defeated incumbent Cabaldon by just 137 votes with all precincts reporting.

In a Tweet sent just after 6:30 p.m., Cabaldon said, “After Yolo County released the latest vote count two hours ago, I called the Councilmember Guerrero to congratulate her for winning the election.”

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 13
ABC10
Unsolved California: Join Madison Wade on LNT each Friday night at 11 p.m. as she takes a closer look at a cold case.

WATCH ALSO: Stockton man accused of killing infant son was on parole due to COVID overcrowding