Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in West Sacramento

West Sacramento police are investigating to see who was at fault in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead near Jefferson Boulevard and Harmon Road.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A motorcyclist is dead after being in a crash with a truck in West Sacramento, West Sacramento police said.

Police said the crash happened near Jefferson Boulevard and Harmon Road. Police are investigating whether it was the truck driver or the motorcyclist is at fault in the crash.

The truck driver cooperated with officers at the scene. Police said it does not appear that alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash. The motorcyclist died after they were transported to the local hospital.

Police did not provide information on the identities of those involved in the crash.

Police are expecting the roads where the crash took place to be closed for at least four hours as officers conduct an investigation.

Traffic Advisory Update: All northbound and southbound traffic on Jefferson between Marshall and Harmon remains closed. Northbound Jefferson traffic must turn onto Marshall and southbound Jefferson traffic must turn onto Harmon. pic.twitter.com/VBpuAu4G9y — WestSacPolice (@WestSacPoliceDe) December 27, 2020

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11