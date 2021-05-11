Multiple break-ins and a sexual assault reported in a West Sacramento neighborhood

West Sacramento police say a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif — West Sacramento police have taken a suspect into custody following a string of break-ins and a sexual assault on Tuesday morning.

According to Sergeant Stefan Iwanicki with the West Sacramento Police Department, police received a call at roughly 4 a.m. on May 11 about multiple break-ins and a sexual assault in the 3400 block of Evergreen Circle. The area is a residential neighborhood near Interstate 80.

The investigation was taken over by detectives and CSI. West Sacramento police searched the area and found the suspect, who was arrested.

"At this point we do not believe that there is any ongoing threat to the public, and no outstanding suspects," Iwanicki said in a press release.

Iwanicki said the investigation is still ongoing. There are no other details at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact West Sacramento Police at (916) 372-3375 or via email at policecrimetips@cityofwestsacramento.org.

