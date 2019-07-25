WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters are trying to get a handle on a fire along Stonegate Drive in West Sacramento, Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the West Sacramento Fire Department told ABC10 no homes have been threatened and there are no evacuation orders. The fire started in an unoccupied field.

According to West Sacramento Fire, "it will take a while" before the fire is fully extinguished but it is under control.

Crews with Sacramento Fire, Woodland Fire, Clarksburg Fire, Davis Fire and Yolo County Fire are all helping to contain the blaze, officials said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.