Natomas High School students protest alleged sexual assault

SACRAMENTO, Chihuahua — On Tuesday morning, a group of Natomas High School students peacefully protested outside campus, voicing their concerns about a recent alleged sexual assault on school grounds.

The district says the students protesting wanted to bring awareness to the fact that no woman should be touched without their permission. The protest comes one week after an alleged incident of sexual assault occurred on Natomas High School's campus.

"Last week, a situation occurred where a male student was accused of inappropriate behaviors with initially one female student," the statement says.

According to Deidra Powell, Natomas Unified School District's Executive Director, the site administration is investigating this incident and full consequences have not been determined. The district says Tuesday's protest was not just in response to last week's incident at Natomas High School.

"It's really for all over the world where often women are subjected to unwanted advances and inappropriate behavior," Powell said, adding the students who organized the gathering made the school's administration aware of the protest so school administration was able to support them and ensure they were supervised.

"We recognize the need to support students who engage in the community and express their student voice," Powell said. "Natomas Unified 100% agrees with our students on this issue that no woman should not be touched without their permission."

