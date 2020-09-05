Neighbor holds fireside Friday night concerts for West Sacramento community

Rod Stinson has been playing his mini concerts for the community since the stay-at-home orders began. For many, Friday has become "Rod Day."

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Rod Stinson has been holding Friday night concerts for his neighbors in West Sacramento since the stay-at-home order began.

His neighbor, Joy Forbes, reached out to ABC10 on our Nextdoor page. ABC10 is getting unique access on the platform to highlight how neighbors are helping neighbors during this pandemic.

"You kind of keep up with, 'OK, today is Sunday, Monday... and then, oh, Friday," Forbes said. "It's Rod day."

Stinson has been singing and playing music in his backyard for a while, and after several weeks, the concerts now have a socially distant friendly following.

"There's actually people who clap now at the end of songs," Stinson said.

Stinson usually has one bandmate perform with him at a distance, and sometimes his dad performs with him who is also in the band.

"Growing up, he would always be learning songs, jamming with his friends, and then I wanted to join in and he showed me how to play,” Stinson said.

Forbes says she can't see him sing from her backyard, but she enjoys watching his Facebook livestream at Rod Stinson Music where neighbors put in requests.

"You can't go places but I get to hear it and I can hear my neighbors cheering," Forbes said. "I can hear the people on the boat cheering and laughing. It's just nice."

