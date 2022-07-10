New apartment building proposed for West Sacramento's Bridge District

The city is partnering with Fulkrum Property to bring the first multi-family complex to the growing Riverfront area.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new multi-family apartment complex is coming to advance the growing Bridge District along West Sacramento's Riverfront.

The city of West Sacramento and Fulkrum Property, who has taken on a majority of new infrastructure projects in the Bridge District, are partnering to plan the first multi-family apartment complex proposed for the developing neighborhood.

"It's really going to take the neighborhood to the next level," said Fulkrum Marketing VP Sarah Barkawi. "It has multifamily housing, it's going to have a retail component, it's going to have an office component."

The complex would be built on the corner of Riverfront and Mill Street close to newer neighborhood favorites such as outdoor brewery Drakes: The Barn and café-wine bar Franquette.

Fulkrum anticipates the 7-story building will have 239 market rate apartments; which will include 76 studios, 116 one-bedroom and 47 two-bedroom units.

The complex will also feature a neighborhood amenity directly on the riverfront that includes offices, retail, a pool and a fitness area.

"This was something that we heard loud and clear that neighbors want fitness, they want an amenity opportunity," said Barkawi. "We're kind of at a really exciting inflection point in the bridge district."

The project is a part of a larger plan to build community housing for families of all sizes.

"We have renters, we have homeowners, all sharing space," said Barkawi. "We're trying to break down those stigmas of renter versus homeowner and everyone's sharing space and amenities together."

The city of West Sacramento hope to break ground on the new housing project in 2023, according to Barkawi. She said Fulkrum hopes to finalize construction and host a grand opening by 2025.

