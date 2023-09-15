Decades old oak tree crushes cars in West Sacramento

“It’s very common here in the valley to get broken branches with the heat and during this past storm that we had a lot of them fall too,” said William Leggat.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two cars in a West Sacramento neighborhood were crushed after a giant tree fell Thursday night.

Resident Dawn Kindle said it happened on Fernwood Street.

“[I] was in my house watching some football and all of the sudden I heard what sounded like a car crash and it was like three distinct booms,” said Kindle.

Those booms were three branches breaking off of a nearby oak tree.

What sounded like a car crash certainly looked like the scene of one.

“All the neighbors poured out of the house, and everyone came to see what happened, everyone heard the boom from several blocks away,” said Kindle.

What they saw were two crushed cars, shattered glass and green leaves scattered across the ground and a large tree limb stretched across the roof of a sedan.

Homeowners say the fallen tree is more than 90 years old.

William Leggat with Master Tree Care says they trim this and other trees in the area when needed and this was the work of mother nature.

“When the heat comes, [trees] get stretched out so they like to swell up their water, all their branches shoot up so they are super heavy especially these valley oaks. Just a little bit of breeze, like the delta breeze, and they snap,” said Leggat.

He says there has been an increase in calls for service.

“It’s very common here in the valley to get broken branches with the heat and during this past storm that we had a lot of them fall too,” said Leggat.

The last winter storms created not only a demand for service, but also put a lot of homeowners on high alert and asking to get their trees checked, afraid something like this could happen to them.

Leggat says people should get large trees trimmed every few years and most companies will come out and give you a free estimate for the work.