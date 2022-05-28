Northbound Jefferson Boulevard closed after pedestrian allegedly hit by car in West Sacramento

Police officials say the person who was hit was taken to an area hospital, they expect the roadway to be closed for three hours as officers investigate.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jefferson Boulevard is closed in the northbound direction from the Highway 50 overpass as officers with the West Sacramento Police Department investigate after a person was allegedly hit by a car.

The vehicle versus pedestrian crash was reported to West Sacramento Police around 9:55 a.m. Saturday. Officers say the driver involved remained at the scene of the crash along Jefferson Boulevard just north of U.S. 50.

The pedestrian who was hit was unconscious when taken to an area hospital, police say. Officers anticipate the area to be closed until around 2:30 p.m. Saturday as the investigation continues.

