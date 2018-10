If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

One person is dead after a hit and run in West Sacramento Thursday morning.

Breaking Update: We have just learned this is a deadly accident. Harbor Blvd ramp to US-50 Eastbound. Take Sacramento Ave #MorningBlend pic.twitter.com/bnAeH6dQKC — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) October 4, 2018

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed along the Hwy. 50 eastbound ramp. There is currently no timetable for when the ramp will re-open. All Hwy. 50 lanes are open.

Commuters are being asked to take alternative routes such as: Capitol or Sacramento Avenues or Industrial Boulevard.

