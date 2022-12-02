Rancho Cordova man hospitalized after shooting in West Sacramento

Officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he had surgery and is in critical, but stable condition.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department said a man has been hospitalized and is in critical, but stable condition after a shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Capitol Avenue. They found a 32-year-old man, a Rancho Cordova resident, with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he had surgery and is in critical, but stable condition.

A 51-year-old Sacramento resident named Leaetta Montgomery was found near the area and was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the shooting, according to police.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10