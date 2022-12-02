x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
West Sacramento

Rancho Cordova man hospitalized after shooting in West Sacramento

Officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he had surgery and is in critical, but stable condition.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department said a man has been hospitalized and is in critical, but stable condition after a shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Capitol Avenue. They found a 32-year-old man, a Rancho Cordova resident, with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he had surgery and is in critical, but stable condition. 

A 51-year-old Sacramento resident named Leaetta Montgomery was found near the area and was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the shooting, according to police.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more on ABC10

Bay Area woman helps family escape war in Ukraine

In Other News

Crowd of people, family gather at W Capitol Avenue after deadly vehicle crash