Suspect arrested after West Sacramento double shooting

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in West Sacramento, Wednesday morning.

According to the West Sacramento Police Department, officers were called out to the 200 block of 2nd Street on a report of a shooting around 9:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, one in critical condition and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not identified either victim nor have they said what led up to the shooting.

The suspect was arrested nearby where the victims were found, police said. That person has not been identified either. Police say they do not believe any other suspects were involved in this incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation.

