WOODLAND, Calif. — One of the three teens charged in the shooting death of a teenage girl in West Sacramento appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Samantha Farris, 16, was shot and killed near the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail just east of River City High School in an apparent drug deal gone bad, West Sacramento Police said.

In court documents reviewed by ABC10, the 16-year-old suspect from West Sacramento was charged with murder, second degree robbery, attempted murder and use of a firearm during a commission of felony.

A second suspect from Elk Grove, who is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, was also charged with murder, second degree robbery, attempted murder, and use of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was also charged with intentional and personal discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury.

A teen girl from Sacramento is facing a charge of being an accessory to a crime.

