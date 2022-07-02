How to get tickets for the 2022 Sacramento River Cats season kick-off

The River Cats are releasing tickets as they get set to play 75 games at Sutter Health Park starting April 5.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento River Cats are scheduled to play the first of 150 total games for the 2022 baseball season on April 5 at 6:35 p.m.

75 of their total games will be played at Sutter Health Park. The River Cats face the newly-minted Sugar Land Space Cowboys — a Triple-A team affiliated with the Houston Astros.

With the six-game season-opening series here in Sacramento, one way you can catch a spot is by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-4487.

All Saturday home games will have a 6:37 p.m. start and all Sundays, outside of July 3, will be 1:05 p.m. day games. All Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday games will have 6:35 p.m. first pitches.

You can also access tickets by emailing tickets@rivercat.com or visit rivercats.com.

For the full game schedule, click HERE.