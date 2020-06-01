WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This past weekend, a 16-year-old girl was tragically killed during a shooting in West Sacramento near the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail.

All three suspects in the shooting are now in police custody. Community members in West Sacramento held a vigil for the victim where the shooting occurred and described the area as a "little piece of heaven." The victim has not yet been identified by law enforcement.

Here is a timeline of the events that occurred, from the initial shooting to the apprehension of the suspects:

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

7:30 p.m.: Shots are fired near the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail just east of River City High School. Multiple people are seen fleeing the scene.

7:36 p.m.: Officers respond to the shooting and find a 16-year-old girl with multiple gunshot wounds. She is pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

9:50 a.m.: Washington Unified School District [WUSD] states that neither the victim, nor the suspects, appear to be WUSD students, which is the school district to which River City High School belongs.

Before 4:30 p.m.: Two juvenile suspects are in reportedly custody. The arrests occurred in Sacramento and Elk Grove. A firearm believed to be used in the homicide was also recovered. WSPD believes the shooting was the result of a marijuana-related transaction.

4:30 p.m.: West Sacramento Police Department indicate that the investigation is still on-going, with a third suspect still at large. Police believe the shoot was part of a marijuana deal.

6:00 p.m.: Community members who live along the trail hold a gathering to grieve and pray for the young victim's family.

6:30 p.m.: The third suspect, 16-year-old Jacob Oehlke, of West Sacramento, turns himself in to WSPD. All three suspects are now in police custody.

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

11:30 a.m.: Charges are announced against the accused teens, who have been identified as a 16-year-old male from Elk Grove, a 16-year-old female from Sacramento, and a 16-year-old male from West Sacramento. The teen from Elk Grove and the teen from West Sacramento are being charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery, and homicide. The teen from Sacramento is only facing a charge of being an accessory to a crime.

