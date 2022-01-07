West Sacramento is hosting a new way to look at Van Gogh's art

The over 30,000 square-foot Van Gogh Immersive Experience is a national tour dedicated to the life and art of the famous Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Van Gogh Immersive Experience is now available to the public now for the next six months in West Sacramento.

An over 30,000 square foot Immersive Art Exhibit is a national tour dedicated to the life and art of the widely known 1800's Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh.

The experience allows art lovers to admire Van Gogh's work in using 4K digital projection technology.

It combines traditional techniques of gallery-style learning with a 10,000-foot immersive video display, as well as 3D art display rooms and virtual reality.

"This is an opportunity to literally step into Van Gogh's world and become a part of his painting," John Zaller, executive producer for the Exhibition Hub said. "That's really what this exhibition is so much about, is to inhabit the world that Van Gogh lived in, to really to walk in his footsteps."

According to Zaller the experience focuses on three different levels of immersion that are both captivating and interactive.

First is an educational experience that takes visitors through a series of galleries that tells an in-depth story of Van Gogh's life.

Following that is the immersive gallery, which features a 35-minute loop over 400 of Van Gogh's works in a 360-degree experience. From there, visitors are taken to an interactive drawing area where they can channel their inner artist inspired by Van Gogh.

The final stage of the experience is virtual reality, where visitors can see the world through Van Gogh's eyes and hear him talking about his painting process.

"Every step of the way, we want to get you closer and closer to the heart of the artist," Zaller said.

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience launched in 2018 and has been touring ever since. This will be the first time the West Sacramento and the Sacramento area have had the opportunity to host the unique exhibit.

"In West Sacramento, we've had an incredibly powerful and positive experience with the mayor and the city council and the building department to really bring this to light right in the heart of West Sacramento, right on Jefferson Boulevard," Zaller said.

West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero visited the exhibit on its opening day representing the city council.

“It really touches the imagination," Guerrero said. "It's just a wonderful opportunity for people to be able to see the cultural occurrences that West Sacramento is now providing to our region.”

The city is home to a variety of urban landscapes that are unique to the Sacramento area.

“I asked John Zaller what he found in our presence and part of it he said was the riverfront,” West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero said. “Van Gogh had his home along a port as well and if you go though the tour you'll see some of what we have in West Sacramento like the sunflowers, farms and fields.”

Zaller said Sacramento has a great art-loving community making it a perfect spot for people to enjoy the immersive exhibit.

"There's been a lot of interest expressed here from people who live in Sacramento," Zaller said. "So we are thrilled to be here."

The exhibit will remain in West Sacramento through the end of the year. It's located at 33 15 Street. Tickets go from $19 to $54 depending on package options and must be reserved in advance.

More information along with how to book a time slot for the exhibit can be found on the Sacramento Van Gogh Experience website.