WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews are working to repair a water main break that left a neighborhood street flooded in West Sacramento, Wednesday morning.

The break happened in a neighborhood near Park Boulevard and Fallbrook Street. About 25 homes in the area have had their water shut off so crews can fix the break, according to officials with the West Sacrament Water Department.

There is no estimated time for restoration.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC10 for updates.

